Air Force Holds Defense Drill alongside UFS

Photo : YONHAP News

The Air Force held a defense drill on Monday in connection with the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise with the U.S. that kicked off earlier in the day.The Air Force said it held the Defensive Counter Air exercise as part of efforts to reinforce steadfast combat readiness by running drills on organic cooperation among air and ground troops during infiltration and attacks by enemy aerial assets.The latest training focused on tracking down and intercepting enemy cruise missiles using F-35A and F-15K fighter jets, with a dozen flight, air control and missile defense units taking part in the drill that split assets between the roles of friendly and enemy forces.The Air Force said the drill served to increase familiarity with response protocols and advance operational capabilities under various scenarios of airborne enemy provocations.The Air Force plans to stage more field training exercises throughout the Ulchi Freedom Shield period.