Rival Camps Clash over Probe on Death of Marine

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival camps clashed on Monday over suspicions that there was outside pressure in the process of investigating the death of a Marine during last month's rain search.At the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) claimed outside pressure influenced the defense ministry’s decision to defer handing over to the police files from an initial investigation by the Marine Corps surrounding the death of Lance Corporal Chae Su-geun.DP Rep. Kim Young-bae said one can only suspect that the presidential office or the defense minister personally meddled in the case to protect Lim Seong-geun, the commander of the Marine Corps' First Division who earlier faced allegations that he neglected to sufficiently notify others internally about preparations for the search operation.The ruling People Power Party(PPP), on its part, said the latest incident is merely a case of a senior military officer disobeying orders of superior officials, referring to the now-dismissed Col. Park Jung-hun, who had led the initial investigation. He had handed over the probe findings to the police against internal orders.Vice defense minister Shin Beom-chul denied the involvement of any outside pressure.The political wrangling comes as the defense ministry announced earlier in the day that it will hand over to the police the files from the investigation into the death of Lance Corporal Chae without including the suspected role of negligence by Lim.A group of Marines were dispatched to a rain-damaged region in Yecheon, North Gyeongsang Province in mid-July without safety equipment, such as life jackets, which led to the death of the late Lance Corporal Chae after he was swept away.