Ex-Special Prosecutor Indicted on Bribery Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Former special prosecutor Park Young-soo has been indicted on bribery charges related to the high-profile Daejang-dong land development scandal.The Seoul Central District Court on Monday indicted Park on charges of violating the law on aggravated punishment of specific economic crimes and violations of the anti-graft law.The former special counsel is suspected of taking 800 million won, or some 630-thousand U.S. dollars, from private developers in return for providing assistance for their apartment complex project in the Daejang-dong area of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, in 2014.Park and his former assistant Yang Jae-sik are suspected of receiving promises of profits and buildings worth 20 billion won from key figures in the scandal after helping them win the development project in 2014.In addition, Park allegedly received 300 million won to fund his campaign for president of the Korean Bar Association in 2015.Prosecutors also suspect that Park received one-point-one billion won from an asset firm at the center of the scandal between September 2019 and February 2021 through his daughter, who had worked for the firm.Meanwhile, the Seoul court indicted Yang, Park’s alleged conspirator, on bribery charges without physical detention.Park is currently behind bars after a Seoul court issued a pre-trial detention warrant in early August, citing a risk of evidence destruction.