Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Upper Price Limit Raised for Holiday Gifts Civil Employees Can Give and Receive

Written: 2023-08-21 17:21:39Updated: 2023-08-21 19:03:10

Upper Price Limit Raised for Holiday Gifts Civil Employees Can Give and Receive

Photo : YONHAP News

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission has decided to raise the upper price limit of gifts that public employees can give and receive during the Lunar New Year holidays and Chuseok from 200-thousand won to 300-thousand won, or around 220 U.S. dollars. 

The commission announced on Monday that it passed revisions to enforcement ordinance under the anti-corruption Kim Young-ran Act during a meeting in Sejong City. 

The latest move comes a year and a half after the upper price limit for such holiday gifts was marked up from 100-thousand won to 200-thousand.

Gifts within the price range will be allowed to be given starting from 24 days prior to Lunar New Year’s Day and Chuseok to five days after the two holidays. 

The commission also decided to include online mobile gift cards and tickets for cultural events within the scope of gifts that fall under the Kim Young-ran Act.

The ordinance will go into effect after a Cabinet meeting.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >