N. Korea Notifies Japan of Satellite Launch Planned for August 24-31

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government said on Tuesday that it has been notified that North Korea intends to launch a satellite between Thursday and August 31.The Japan Coast Guard said it has been notified of Pyongyang’s plan to designate three maritime danger zones for the launch.Two of the zones are in waters off the North’s southwestern Hwanghae Province while the third is east of the Philippines' island of Luzon, all three of which are outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.Kyodo News said that the notification appears to pertain to the North’s reattempt to launch what it claimed was a military reconnaissance satellite in the failed first attempt on May 31, two days after the country sent a similar notification to the Japanese coast guard.Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed related government agencies to collect information about the plan and coordinate with the United States and South Korea to urge Pyongyang not to carry out the launch.