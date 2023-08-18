Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Notifies Japan of Satellite Launch Planned for August 24-31

Written: 2023-08-22 08:11:07Updated: 2023-08-22 15:18:32

N. Korea Notifies Japan of Satellite Launch Planned for August 24-31

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government said on Tuesday that it has been notified that North Korea intends to launch a satellite between Thursday and August 31.

The Japan Coast Guard said it has been notified of Pyongyang’s plan to designate three maritime danger zones for the launch.

Two of the zones are in waters off the North’s southwestern Hwanghae Province while the third is east of the Philippines' island of Luzon, all three of which are outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Kyodo News said that the notification appears to pertain to the North’s reattempt to launch what it claimed was a military reconnaissance satellite in the failed first attempt on May 31, two days after the country sent a similar notification to the Japanese coast guard.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed related government agencies to collect information about the plan and coordinate with the United States and South Korea to urge Pyongyang not to carry out the launch.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >