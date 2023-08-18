Japan to Decide on Start Date for Fukushima Water Release on Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government will set the start date for the release of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea on Tuesday.Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters on Monday that he will hold a Cabinet meeting the next day to decide the timing of the release after confirming the status of efforts to ensure safety and counter rumors.Kishida made the remarks after meeting with Masanobu Sakamoto, head of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations, who reaffirmed opposition to the water release in the talks.Japan’s public broadcaster NHK as well as Kyodo News reported on Monday that the discharge may begin as early as Thursday.NHK quoted a government official as saying that final coordination is under way to start the release as soon as possible after Thursday as the government is winning a degree of understanding from the fishing industry for the discharge.Kyodo News said that the government appears to believe that it is desirable to begin the discharge before September, when bottom-trawling fishing is scheduled to start off Fukushima.