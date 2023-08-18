Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Consumer Sentiment Falls for First Time in 6 Months in August

Written: 2023-08-22 08:25:37Updated: 2023-08-22 08:35:43

Consumer Sentiment Falls for First Time in 6 Months in August

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s consumer sentiment slightly worsened for the first time in six months.

According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Tuesday, the composite consumer sentiment index edged down zero-point-one point on-month to stand at 103-point-one in August, staying above the 100-point threshold for the third straight month to indicate that optimists outnumber pessimists.

A BOK official said that although the index remained above 100 for the third consecutive month, it decreased slightly for the first time in six months, with the consumer price perception staying high despite the recent slowdown in inflation as expectations for improvement in exports weakened.

Perceived inflation for the past year dropped by zero-point-one percentage point on-month to four-point-two percent in August.

Consumers’ expected inflation for the year ahead marked three-point-three percent in August, unchanged from the previous month.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >