State Dept. Official: 'Commitment to Consult' Covers Beyond N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. State Department official said on Monday that the “Commitment to Consult” adopted by the leaders of South Korea, U.S. and Japan at their trilateral summit at Camp David is not exclusive to North Korea but pertains to various types of provocations.Seth Bailey, the Director of the Office of Korean and Mongolian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, made the remarks at a seminar hosted by the Korea Economic Institute of America in Washington.At the trilateral summit at Camp David, the leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan vowed commitment to immediately consult trilaterally to coordinate on responses to “regional threats.”Bailey also dismissed criticism by China that the trilateral summit is an attempt to start a "new cold war" in the Asia-Pacific region, saying that the three nations are focused on maintaining relations with China in a constructive way.Regarding projections that the trilateral consultative body could end up in failure like the Northeast Asia Treaty Organization, the U.S. official said that the relationship between South Korea, U.S. and Japan is well calculated and designed to succeed, and is doing so in many aspects.When asked if the Dokdo issue was raised at the trilateral summit, Bailey said there was no discussion of "territorial disputes."