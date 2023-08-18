S. Korea Calls for Stern Response to N. Korea's Illegal Arms Trade

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin said that North Korea’s illegal arms trade will pose a great threat to the world if left unattended.The minister made the remarks on Monday in a video speech at the Ninth Conference of States Parties to the Arms Trade Treaty(ATT) held in Geneva, Switzerland, with South Korea serving as the chair of the key decision-making body of the ATT for the first time.In his opening speech, Minister Park said that arms trade with North Korea violates not only a number of UN Security Council resolutions but also the ATT.He stressed that the States Parties to the treaty should meet this challenge sternly as North Korea is channeling revenue from its arms exports into its nuclear and missile programs, creating a greater threat to peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but around the world.The minister said that South Korea will fulfill its role and responsibility as a global pivotal country in establishing responsible arms transfer practices.Park added that based on the outcome of the conference, the Seoul government will continue to expand its contribution to international discussions on export controls and non-proliferation, including the ATT, and enhance its status as a leader in responsible defense exports.The ATT is the first legally binding treaty establishing common regulation standards for the international trade of conventional arms as well as the prevention and eradication of illegal deals and transfer of conventional arms.