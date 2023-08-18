Lawmaker in Digital Asset Scandal Won’t Seek Reelection in 2024

Photo : YONHAP News

Opposition-turned-independent Rep. Kim Nam-kuk, who faces disciplinary action from the parliamentary ethics committee for ownership of a large amount of virtual assets, has declared that he will not run in next year's general elections.On social media on Tuesday, the former member of the Democratic Party(DP) said he would not seek a second term regardless of the ethics panel’s decision.Kim said he felt heavy-hearted for disappointing voters in his district of Ansan's Danwon in Gyeonggi Province, who had given him the chance to represent them at the National Assembly despite being a political rookie.He pledged to fulfill his duties for the district residents and better communicate with them through the remainder of his term.The ethics committee is set to reach its decision on Kim following Tuesday's plenary session. An advisory committee had earlier recommended the harshest penalty of expulsion from parliament.