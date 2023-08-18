Menu Content

Yoon Nominates Lee Gyun-ryong as New Supreme Court Chief Justice

Written: 2023-08-22 11:46:31Updated: 2023-08-22 15:24:01

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has nominated Lee Gyun-ryong, a senior judge at the Seoul High Court, as the new Supreme Court chief justice.

Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki said on Tuesday that Lee has been named to succeed Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su.

The chief of staff said the nominee, who spent his 32-year career only presiding over trials and conducting judicial research, has made rulings that are assessed to have helped promote the rights of people with disabilities and laborers.

Lee's administrative capabilities from heading two district courts were also acknowledged.

Considered to be a conservative judge, Lee has spent most of his career since 1990 presiding over trials, as well as twice serving as a judicial scholar at the top court and heading the Seoul Southern District Court and the Daejeon District Court in 2017 and in 2021, respectively.

He is the second consecutive nominee after the current chief justice to have not served as a justice at the top court.

Lee will be subject to a parliamentary confirmation hearing.
