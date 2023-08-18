Gov't, PPP to Push for Prisons Only for Offenders of Violent Crimes

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) have agreed to push for prisons that exclusively house offenders of violent crimes in the wake of the recent series of random attacks in public places that have exacerbated public anxiety.During a two-way meeting on Tuesday, the ruling camp also agreed to classify threats to kill random people and possession of a weapon that could harm others in public places as crimes.The PPP is set to table related bills in parliament this week, while the government will seek to legislate a law that stipulates life imprisonment without parole for those convicted of violent crimes.The ruling side plans to reinforce the protection of people suffering from mental illness and public security as crime prevention measures. A government task force will look into adopting a system that hands over decisions on hospitalization of sufferers of serious mental illness to the court or judicial authorities.Expanding the scope of immunity and legal support for police officers accused of injuring offenders in the line of duty will be reviewed, while steps will be taken to increase state support for victims' medical bills.