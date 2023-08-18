Nat'l Assembly Plenary Session Scheduled for Thursday

Photo : KBS News

The ruling and opposition parties have agreed to convene a plenary session of the National Assembly on Thursday.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) senior deputy floor leader Song Ki-hun said in a news conference on Tuesday that the rival camps also agreed to hold question-and-answer sessions with government officials from September 5 to 8 after the ordinary session begins on September 1.The parties also plan to hold plenary sessions on September 21 and 25.On September 18, DP floor leader Park Kwang-on will address the National Assembly and two days later, ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Yun Jae-ok will deliver a speech before parliament.The parliamentary inspection of government agencies will begin from October 10 while the president’s policy speech on the government’s 2024 budget plan is scheduled to be delivered on October 31.Although the parties agreed to hold a plenary session on Thursday, they failed to agree on this month’s out-of-session period.The DP is stressing the need to set such a period in a bid to enable its chief, Lee Jae-myung, to voluntarily appear for a court hearing should the prosecution seek a pretrial detention warrant while the PPP is against the idea.