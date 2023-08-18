Rival Camps Fail to Adopt Hearing Report on KCC Chief Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival parties have failed to meet the Monday deadline for adopting a confirmation hearing report on Lee Dong-kwan, the nominee for chief of the state broadcasting watchdog.According to the National Assembly on Monday, ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Park Sung-joong and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Jo Seoung-lae, who are senior members of the parliamentary committee on communications, failed to agree on convening a full session to adopt Lee’s report.The PPP has set the report’s adoption as a precondition for convening a full session and is demanding that the report include the word “appropriate” about Lee being the figure to head the Korea Communications Commission.The DP, on its part, said the full session must focus on whether or not to adopt the confirmation hearing report on Lee, and its adoption would require the inclusion of the assessment that Lee is “fully unfit” for the post.Under the law, the Assembly must hold a hearing and send a report to the government within 20 days of receiving a request for parliamentary approval of a Cabinet nominee.Once past the deadline, which in Lee's case is Monday, the president can repeat a request within ten days for a confirmation report to be sent upon a newly set deadline. If the second deadline also passes, then the president can go ahead and appoint the nominee.