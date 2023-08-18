Gov't Bolstering Radiation Mgmt. Efforts ahead of Fukushima Release

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to strengthen radiation management efforts in light of Japan’s plan to begin releasing contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant on Thursday.The oceans and fisheries ministry announced on Tuesday that from Monday, it began conducting radiation testing on marine products at 43 markets responsible for 80 percent of the nation’s consignment volume.The results of such tests, which are aimed at completing inspections on such products before they are distributed, will be shared with the managers of the markets within two hours.The government also plans to soon launch another intensive inspection on the origin of imported fisheries products.The fisheries ministry and local governments also plan to conduct a two-track inspection of imported seafood by making at least three visits to businesses that handle such imports.According to the fisheries ministry, the government conducted radiation testing on six-thousand-164 marine products at the production stage this year and found no traces of radiation. The ministry is aiming to conduct such tests on some eight-thousand products this year, or more than double last year’s volume.