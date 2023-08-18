Gov't Finds No Scientific, Technical Concerns with Japan’s Release Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has announced that there are no scientific or technical concerns with Japan’s plan to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.Park Gu-yeon, the first vice minister of government policy coordination, revealed the stance on Tuesday during the government’s daily briefing on the planned discharge, while adding that he would like to clarify that the stance does equate to an endorsement of the release.Park said the government reached the conclusion based on Japan’s release plan, stressing that if the actual discharge is carried out in any other way, Seoul will consider it a threat to the safety and health of the South Korean people and immediately urge Tokyo to halt the release.An official of the Prime Minister’s Secretariat said the Japanese government had alerted Seoul on Monday of its decision to begin releasing the water from Fukushima starting from Thursday.