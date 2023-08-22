Menu Content

Foreign Ministry Denounces N. Korea’s Plan to Launch Satellite

Written: 2023-08-22 15:48:10Updated: 2023-08-22 15:55:05

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry says South Korea will, together with the international community, sternly deal with North Korea’s planned satellite launch based on cooperation with the U.S. and Japan.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Lim Soo-suk, told reporters on Tuesday that Seoul deeply regrets the North's revelation of plans for another launch despite repeated warnings by the international community before urging Pyongyang to immediately scrap them.  

His remarks came as the Japan Coast Guard said it was notified by the North that it intends to launch a satellite between Thursday and August 31 and that it designated three maritime danger zones for the launch.

Lim said such a launch of small satellite is a clear violation of a UN Security Council resolutions prohibiting any launch by the regime using ballistic missile technology, adding that the launch cannot, by any means, be justified no matter what excuse the North gives.
