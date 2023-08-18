Menu Content

Yoon Carries out Minor Cabinet Reshuffle

Written: 2023-08-22 15:49:57Updated: 2023-08-22 16:06:58

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has nominated Bang Moon-kyu, minister of government policy coordination, to head the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy while first vice finance minister Bang Ki-sun has been tapped as his replacement.

Yoon's chief of staff Kim Dae-ki announced the appointments on Tuesday, saying that the former policy coordination minister is fit to lead the industry ministry and pursue tasks in regulatory reform and export growth based on his extensive understanding of state affairs from his experience as a career public servant.

On his replacement, Kim said the former vice finance minister is the right person to push ahead with policy tasks and devise reasonable responses to pending issues in state governance.

Meanwhile, presidential secretary for economy and finance Kim Byung-hwan has been named first vice finance minister while a deputy mayor of Sejong City, Go Ki-dong, has been nominated to serve as vice interior minister.

National Agency for Administrative City Construction chief Lee Sang-rae, whose dismissal was suggested by the prime minister following the deadly underpass flooding in Osong last month, has been replaced by Kim Hyeong-ryeol, board chair and CEO of the Construction Industry Guarantee.
