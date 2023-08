Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has requested that parliament send a confirmation hearing report on Lee Dong-kwan, the nominee for chief of the state broadcasting watchdog, by Thursday.In the event that the National Assembly fails to send the report by the deadline, the president can proceed with the appointment of Lee as head of the Korea Communications Commission.Though parliament concluded the nominee’s confirmation hearing, the rival camps failed to adopt a report on the hearing by Monday’s deadline.Under the law, if the report is not adopted by the deadline, the president can repeat a request within ten days for its resubmission by a newly set deadline.