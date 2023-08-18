Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korean Gov't Officials to Make Regular Visits to IAEA Office in Fukushima Plant

Written: 2023-08-22 16:21:50Updated: 2023-08-22 18:46:59

S. Korean Gov't Officials to Make Regular Visits to IAEA Office in Fukushima Plant

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean government officials are set to make regular visits to the office that the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) has set up at Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant for onsite inspection of the discharge of wastewater from the crippled plant.

Park Gu-yeon, the first vice minister of government policy coordination, said on Tuesday during the government’s daily briefing on the planned discharge that the IAEA proposed such regular visits after actively taking into consideration Seoul’s request to allow South Korean experts to take part in the inspection process.

According to Park, the IAEA also agreed to share with the South Korean government the latest information on the water release and hold virtual meetings where participants will be able to ask questions and get explanations on various data on a regular basis. 

The government and the IAEA plan to set up a contact system to swiftly share information in the event of contingency. 

Park said the government believes the IAEA’s offer is an effective monitoring effort that is proportionate to the dispatch of experts.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >