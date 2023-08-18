Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

FKI Changes Name, Appoints New Chief in Major Overhaul

Written: 2023-08-22 16:27:06Updated: 2023-08-22 16:58:20

FKI Changes Name, Appoints New Chief in Major Overhaul

Photo : YONHAP News

The Federation of Korean Industries(FKI), the country's leading business lobby group, has revamped and rebranded with the appointment of a new chief.

In a major overhaul, the group held an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday and approved the change to its Korean name and a merger with the FKI-affiliated think tank, the Korea Economic Research Institute.

The new name in the abbreviated Korean form, "Hangyeonghyeop" will be used upon the industry ministry's approval of related articles of association which is expected sometime next month, but the English name will remain unchanged.

The FKI also appointed Poongsan Group chairman Ryu Jin as its new chair, who in his inaugural speech vowed to make the business group a global think tank that paves the way for the future of the Korean economy.

He also pledged to part ways with the federation's murky past and rebuild trust by announcing the creation of a new ethics committee and revealing an ethics charter that reflects commitment to eradicate past practices of collusion with political powers.

The merger with the think tank has created legal grounds for affiliates of the top four conglomerates – Samsung, SK, LG and Hyundai Motor – to rejoin the FKI, having remained members only of the research institute after withdrawing from the FKI in 2017 in the wake of a massive political corruption scandal.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >