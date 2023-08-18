Japan’s Ambassador to China Summoned over Fukushima Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

China has summoned the Japanese ambassador to lodge a protest on Tuesday following Tokyo’s announcement that the release of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean will begin on Thursday.China’s foreign ministry said that vice foreign minister Sun Weidong summoned Japanese Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi to lodge a serious protest over the discharge.The vice minister reportedly said that Beijing is gravely concerned and strongly opposed to the plan, contending that the discharge openly passes the risk of nuclear contamination to neighboring countries including China as well as the international community.Sun demanded Japan to withdraw its "wrong decision" and halt the discharge plan, calling on Tokyo to communicate with neighboring countries in a sincere manner and handle the matter responsibly to prevent unpredictable damage to the global maritime environment.The vice minister added that if Japan acts unilaterally without listening to others, the Chinese government will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the marine environment, food safety and public health.