Civil Defense Drill Takes Place for First Time in 6 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The first civil defense drill in six years took place nationwide on Wednesday involving the evacuation of citizens from outdoors and partial traffic control.The interior ministry earlier said the 20-minute drill aims to familiarize the nation with response measures in the event of an air raid.With the blaring of mock sirens at 2 p.m. sharp, people were required to seek shelter. In the absence of designated shelters nearby, they were instructed to evacuate to a safe underground space, and commuters getting off subway trains were not able to leave the station.Traffic was restricted at 216 sections of the roads nationwide, including three in Seoul and six in Busan. Drivers were directed to move their cars to the right side of the road, listen to the radio and follow instructions.The location of some 17-thousand designated shelters at subway stations and underground apartment complexes and shopping centers are available on Naver and Kakao phone apps.