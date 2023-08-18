Pentagon: Follow-Up Measures to Camp David Summit Forthcoming

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said that it will soon announce measures to follow up on agreements reached during a recent trilateral summit of the U.S., South Korea and Japan at Camp David.Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder made the remarks on Tuesday during a regular press briefing, saying that the leaders of the three nations committed to agreements that will strengthen peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and the world.Ryder said that the three countries committed to a multiyear trilateral framework that includes annual multi-domain trilateral exercises.He added that the they will activate a mechanism to exchange warning data on North Korea’s missile launches in real time by the end of this year.On information-sharing, the spokesperson said that the three countries will leverage existing secure lines of communication while continuing to build and institutionalize their respective communication channels, which will enhance trilateral security cooperation in the face of the North’s provocations.Ryder said that all of these agreements underscore that the U.S.' relationship with South Korea and Japan are stronger than ever.