Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. government has extended the ban on the use of U.S. passports for travel to North Korea for another year.The U.S. State Department said in a notice on Tuesday that the ban, which makes it illegal to use a U.S. passport for travel to, from or through North Korea, will remain in place until August 31, 2024.The department said it has determined that U.S. citizens and nationals continue to face a serious risk of arrest and long-term detention constituting imminent danger to their physical safety.The ban was first imposed during the Trump administration in 2017 after the death of student Otto Warmbier a week after he was returned home in a coma following his detention in North Korea, and has been extended every subsequent year.