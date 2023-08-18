IAEA, S. Korea to Establish Sharing Mechanism on Fukushima Release

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) and South Korea have agreed to establish an information-sharing mechanism as Japan is set to begin the release of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday.The UN nuclear watchdog said in a statement released on Tuesday in the name of its head, Rafael Grossi, that the two sides have agreed to set up a framework for the flow of information called the IAEA-South Korea Fukushima Information Mechanism(IKFIM).The statement said that under the IKFIM, the agency will regularly provide up-to-date information on the discharge to South Korea and hold video conferences on a regular basis.When the shared information raises questions or requires further review, South Korean experts will be allowed to visit the IAEA’s permanent office set up at the Fukushima plant to monitor and assess the water discharge.The watchdog said that the agreement on the IKFIM came after Grossi’s visit to South Korea last month.