PM Announces Measures to Prevent & Punish Random Violent Crimes

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announced a comprehensive set of measures aimed at preventing indiscriminate violent crimes and reinforcing punishment after a recent series of such attacks in public places.In a statement to the public on Wednesday, Han said crimes with "abnormal motives" targeting random people break society's common sense and basic order, before pledging to protect public safety and livelihoods.With the special police security activity continuing, the prime minister promised to bolster officer placement and patrol, expand the prevalence of surveillance cameras and other preventive devices, and to enhance the police’s security capabilities through reorganization.He mentioned active consideration for the reintroduction of auxiliary police conscription, which was abolished by the former Moon Jae-in administration.The prime minister said the government plans to impose life imprisonment without parole for offenders of such violent crimes, while instituting regulations to punish those that pose a threat to the public or carry weapons in public places.The government will also establish infrastructure to standardize the management of mental illness, from prevention and early detection to treatment and recovery.Officials plan to review the adoption of a system that grants the court or judicial authorities the final say on the hospitalization of sufferers of serious mental illness.