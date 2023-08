Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Gyun-ryong, the nominee for Supreme Court chief justice, has pledged to service liberty and rights by restoring public trust in the judiciary and the authority of trials.Speaking to reporters prior to a meeting with current Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su on Wednesday, Lee said he plans to contemplate ways for the courts to meet expectations.Asked about the judiciary's loss of the public’s trust and its politicization, the nominee said he had nothing more to say aside from his past contributory writings, which expressed criticism of the top court.He then emphasized that fairness and neutrality in trials are the basis for a country's judicial system.On Tuesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol nominated Lee, a senior judge at the Seoul High Court who had previously headed two district courts, to replace Kim, whose six-year term is set to end next month.