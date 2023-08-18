Education Ministry Reveals Plan to Restore, Reinforce Teachers’ Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

The education ministry has put forth a comprehensive plan aimed at restoring and reinforcing the protection of the rights of teachers in classrooms.Under the plan announced by education minister Lee Ju-ho on Wednesday, each school will establish a team directly under the principle that initially responds to complaints from parents on a trial basis from the start of the fall semester.Composed of the vice principal, head of administration and several other staff members, the team will handle general concerns about school operations, while cases requiring the involvement of faculty will be transferred to the homeroom teacher or the principal.If a complaint cannot be resolved within the school, it will then be passed on to a comprehensive complaint management team under the district education office.The ministry will support legislative revisions to protect teachers from indiscriminate allegations of child abuse, and to enforce disciplinary action such as a suspension or tougher penalties for students that infringe upon educational activities.The measures come on the heels of an apparent death by suicide of a young elementary school teacher in Seoul's Seocho District that was followed by claims that her death may be linked to parental complaints about school violence.