PPP to Bolster Ocean Monitoring, Support for Fishing Communities

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the government will reinforce maritime radiation monitoring and expand support for South Korean fishing communities ahead of Japan's discharge of the Fukushima wastewater starting Thursday.PPP Rep. Sung Il-jong, who heads the party's related task force, said on Wednesday that the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) has proposed daily data-sharing, weekly video conferences and biweekly visits by South Korean experts to the Fukushima facility.Seoul, which accepted the proposals, has also requested an immediate suspension of the release upon the detection of abnormalities and agreed to constant communication with the IAEA and Tokyo through a hotline.The PPP task force chief said the data shared with the IAEA will be posted online in the Korean language every hour for public access.The oceans ministry and the Prime Minister's Office plan to collect seawater from 500 to 16-hundred kilometers from the power plant, with an increase in collection points from 92 to over 200.While the government seeks various ways to support local fishing communities, the task force chief promised to ensure that an additional 200 billion won, or some 150 million U.S. dollars, are spent to that end compared to last year.