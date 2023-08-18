Gov't, PPP to Increase Monthly Child Care Payouts in 2024 Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) have agreed to increase monthly child care payouts to parents with infants under two years old in next year's state budget.Following a two-way meeting on Wednesday, PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok said the payout expansion is aimed at easing the financial burden incurred in raising children.The monthly payouts will increase from 700-thousand won, or about 520 U.S. dollars, to one million won for children under one, and from 350-thousand to 500-thousand won for one-year-olds.The low-income livelihood loan limit for university and college students will be raised from three-point-five million to four million won.Additional state funds will be earmarked for the restoration of aging subway trains and escalators at stations in the capital region, while the construction of a KTX line departing from Incheon and an early launch of the GTX-A higher-speed rail operating through Seoul and Gyeonggi Province have been included.