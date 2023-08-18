Gov't to Beef up Public Safety with Auxiliary Police, Stricter Punishment

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announced a comprehensive set of measures aimed at preventing indiscriminate violent crimes and reinforcing punishment after a recent series of stabbing rampages and other random attacks in public. In addition to beefing up police presence, the government is seeking to legislate life imprisonment without parole.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: In the wake of deadly random attacks in public places, the government has introduced a policy package to better protect the public.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday announced the measures, including ways to beef up police manpower by around eight-thousand.[Sound bite: Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (Korean-English)]"We will reorganize the police structure with public safety as the top priority. We will proactively consider reintroducing auxiliary police."The government will consider reintroducing auxiliary police, allowing conscripts to serve in police units to fulfill their mandatory military duties.Two weeks after the deadly stabbing rampage near Sillim subway station in southern Seoul last month, another random attack took place at a mall near Seohyeon station in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province. Then, last week, a female school teacher was killed in broad daylight in a Seoul park in an alleged rape and murder case.More surveillance cameras will be also installed as the police expands patrols under the new public safety measures.The government will also seek harsher punishments against those who commit such heinous crimes that the prime minister described are tantamount to acts of terror.[Sound bite: Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (Korean-English)]"Regarding heinous crimes, as was already discussed, we will consider legislating life imprisonment without parole, and also swiftly introduce regulations to punish those who possess illegal weapons and issue threats against the public.”While describing the recent series of attacks that shocked the public as "abnormally motivated crimes," the prime minister said that the time has come to pay attention to social deprivation and other potential causes behind the worrying trend in violent crime.He said that the government will seek ways to more effectively manage mental illnesses as he called for reconnecting with socially isolated individuals and reviving the spirit of community values.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.