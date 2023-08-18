Unionized Railway Workers to Launch Work-to-Rule Protest Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Train operations are expected to experience some disruptions as unionized railway workers are set to launch a work-to-rule protest on Thursday to protest the privatization of rail transport and to demand the integration of railroad operators.The Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL) announced on Wednesday that it plans to preemptively suspend the operation of ordinary trains from Thursday, inducing delays for long periods of time.Four Mugunghwa trains are expected to stop operating.KORAIL will send out text messages to customers who have already booked tickets for affected trains.Though high-speed Korea Train Express(KTX) trains are expected to run normally, KORAIL warned of possible delays and asked the public to check on the status of their trains in advance.The Korean Railway Workers' Union earlier unveiled plans to kick off a work-to-rule protest from Thursday before holding a general strike next month.The union said it was launching the collective action to inform the public about problems with the transport ministry’s plan to reduce operations of SRT bullet trains traveling between Busan and Suseo starting next Friday while expand operations of such trains on the Jeolla Line, Donghae Line and Gyeongjeon Line.