Rival Camps Mixed on Japan's Plan to Release Fukushima Water from Thurs.

Written: 2023-08-23 15:40:17Updated: 2023-08-24 09:01:37

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival camps have shown mixed reaction to Japan’s plan to begin releasing contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant on Thursday. 

Head of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Lee Jae-myung denounced the plan as an act of terror, adding that he believes the release will be remembered as what he termed the “second Pacific war” in history. 

Lee then criticized the Yoon Suk Yeol government for concluding that it found no flaw in Japan’s discharge plan and urged the government to oppose the release if it is, at all, concerned about the people. 

Meanwhile, the ruling People Power Party(PPP), accused the DP of fearmongering as it stressed that science and facts are the important factors in this instance. 

PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok stressed that the scientific fact confirmed by numerous experts is that the contaminated water from the Fukushima plant will reach South Korean waters after four or five years. 

He then said the DP is seeking to take advantage of public anxiety to use it as a tool of contention even though the government has put in place various measures to ensure safety of the nation’s waters and marine products.
