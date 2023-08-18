Seoul to Increase CCTVs in Parks, Trails to Reduce Crime Blind Spots

Photo : YONHAP News

The mayor of Seoul has vowed to install more surveillance cameras in public parks and along hiking trails to reduce blind spots in the wake of the recent series of random violent attacks.Mayor Oh Se-hoon made the pledge on Wednesday during a meeting on the issue with the heads of Seoul districts and related agencies to discuss measures to ensure public safety.He said that Seoul’s reputation as a safe city and even its competitiveness nationally may weaken if violent, indiscriminate crimes continue.Citing a recent murder suspect's confession that he chose the location of the attack based on an absence of security cameras, Oh said that district offices will inspect all cameras currently installed at parks and hiking trails and push to raise their number.He also mentioned plans to have CCTV cameras inside all subway train cars by next year and introduce "subway sheriffs" to conduct patrols and crime prevention activities."Neighborhood sheriffs," who act in groups of two, mostly consisting of former policemen and martial arts practitioners, will also be expanded from the current 15 to all Seoul districts.The mayor also noted the importance of managing anger and frustrations felt palpably across society.