Prosecutors Summon DP Chief in Ssangbangwool Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have summoned for questioning main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung in their probe into allegations of money transfer to North Korea involving the Ssangbangwool Group.According to Yonhap news agency on Wednesday, the Suwon District Prosecutors Office has requested the DP chief appear for questioning on charges of third-party bribery, likely some time next week.The case centers around allegations that former Ssangbangwool chair Kim Seong-tae sent a total of eight million dollars to North Korea including five million in 2019 on behalf of Gyeonggi Province to finance a smart farm project in the regime. He allegedly sent an additional three million dollars to cover a planned trip to the North by Lee who was then Gyeonggi governor.Prosecutors suspect Lee's involvement in the proxy payment.If Lee accepts the latest summons, he will be appearing for questioning for the fifth time, having previously been grilled over the Daejang-dong and Baekhyeon-dong land development scandals and third-party bribery involving the Seongnam city football club.