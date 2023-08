Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Broadcasting System(KBS) has elected board member and former Constitutional Court justice Seo Ki-seog as the new chairman of its board of directors.KBS elected Seo in a 6-5 vote during an extraordinary board meeting held on Wednesday.Seo pledged to make KBS a neutral and fair broadcaster, together with efforts from board members.Seo worked as a judge before going on to serve as a justice in the Constitutional Court between 2013 and 2019.The seat for KBS’ board chair had been left vacant since former Chairman Nam Young-Jin was dismissed last Monday for lax management, oversight and irregular corporate credit card use.