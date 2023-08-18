Pres. Yoon Visits USFK's Military Bunker

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the U.S. Forces Korea's military bunker complex, Command Post Tango (CP TANGO), on the third day of South Korea-U.S. joint military drill on Wednesday.Yoon’s spokesperson, Lee Do-woon, told reporters that after receiving a briefing on the current status of the Ulchi Freedom Shield(UFS) exercise, the president said North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missiles are the most serious threats that exist today, adding that Pyongyang’s provocations are becoming more sophisticated and diverse.Yoon stressed the need for Seoul and Washington to assume a strong response posture that combines nuclear and non-nuclear capacities based on scenarios in which the North may use its nuclear weapons.He also instructed that military-level response measures be devised to execute extended deterrence in a more effective manner through the South Korea-U.S. Nuclear Consultative Group.The last time an incumbent South Korean president visited CP TANGO was in 2013 when former President Park Geun-hye made such a visit.