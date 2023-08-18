DP Chief Agrees to Questioning in Ssangbangwool Case on Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung says he will appear before prosecutors on Thursday to answer their questions on allegations of money transfer to North Korea involving the Ssangbangwool Group.The DP chief revealed the plan in a statement read on his behalf by DP spokesperson Park Sung-joon on Wednesday as he said he accepts the summons and will squarely face the prosecution and answer their questions.Lee said he will make an appearance on Thursday even though the prosecution wants to question him sometime next week since he cannot make the time then due to party duties.Park said Lee has alerted the prosecution of the latest plan.Lee’s statement came soon after the Suwon District Prosecutors Office, earlier in the day, requested the DP chief appear as part of its investigation on charges of third-party bribery.Prosecutors are looking into allegations that former Ssangbangwool chair Kim Seong-tae sent a total of eight million dollars to North Korea, including five million in 2019 on behalf of Gyeonggi Province to finance a smart farm project in the regime. He allegedly sent an additional three million dollars to cover a planned trip to the North by Lee who was then Gyeonggi governor.Prosecutors suspect Lee's involvement in the proxy payment.