N. Korea Shows off Products at 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo

North Korea showed off some 200 of its products, including ginseng, at the 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo that kicked off on Wednesday in Changchun, the capital city of China's Jilin Province.It marked the first time for the reclusive state to take part in an exhibition event in some three years and seven months, or since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.The North set up a national pavilion and two exhibition halls at the expo which is seeing the participation of five other countries, including South Korea, China, Russia, Japan and Mongolia.According to the manager of the North’s national pavilion, the most popular items are liquor and cosmetic products made with ginseng.On questions about when North Korea-China borders could fully open and when their people could travel freely to each other’s country, the manager failed to elaborate.North Korean consul general in Shenyang Ku Young-hyok was spotted at the opening ceremony of the expo, making his first public appearance since the pandemic broke out.