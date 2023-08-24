N. Korea Says 2nd Spy Satellite Launch Failed Due to Malfunction

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea officially announced that the second launch of its military reconnaissance satellite on Thursday ended in failure.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said in a statement released at 6:15 a.m. that the National Aerospace Development Administration loaded the Malligyong-1 satellite onto the Chollima-1 space launch vehicle and conducted the launch from the Sohae Satellite Launching Station.The report said that although the first and second stages operated normally, the rocket failed after its third stage suffered an abnormality in the emergency ignition system.The report said the space agency plans to promptly determine what led the system to malfunction and take corresponding steps before carrying out a third launch of the reconnaissance satellite in October.The statement followed the attempt to send up the space launch vehicle southward from Dongchang-ri at around 3:50 a.m. Thursday, which came 85 days after the North’s failed launch put the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit in late May.