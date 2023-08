Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly will convene a plenary session on Thursday to handle a number of bills on people’s livelihoods, including a one on the prevention of flood damage.Ruling and opposition parties are set to vote on a bill that calls on the government to devise comprehensive measures to prevent flooding in urban river basins following the bill's passage out of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.Other bills on prevention and recovery support for flood damage are also set to be put to a vote.The rival camps earlier agreed that the session would not address the so-called "yellow envelope bill” attempting to limit the ability of companies to seek compensation from unions for losses incurred during strikes as well as three bills seeking revisions to broadcasting laws.