Yoon Orders Analysis of N. Korea’s Launch be Shared with US, Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has instructed national security officials to share Seoul's analysis on North Korea’s space launch vehicle with the U.S. and Japan and to prepare for additional provocations.The presidential office said Yoon issued the order on Thursday after being briefed on the results of a meeting of the National Security Council’s(NSC) standing committee that convened shortly after the North launched the projectile earlier in the day.Yoon also ordered the national security office to thoroughly pursue real-time sharing of warning data on the North’s missiles, an expansion of trilateral cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo in missile defense, and trilateral exercises on a regular basis as were all agreed upon during the summit at Camp David last Friday.The security office convened a meeting of the NSC’s standing committee at 6 a.m. and denounced the North’s launch as a serious violation of a UN Security Council resolution that prohibits any launch using ballistic missile technology.