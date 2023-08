Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo says the government will be fully prepared to file an international complaint if Japan’s release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant is not carried out in accordance with standards.Speaking to reporters at Sejong City on Wednesday, Han said that the detection of even one type of radionuclide beyond permissible levels will result in a request from Seoul to Tokyo to immediately halt the discharge.The prime minister said that in the early stages of the release, Seoul will receive related data in real time from Japan.He said that while some disagree with Seoul banning the import of seafood products from Fukushima and seven other Japanese prefectures near the power plant, the government will exert effort and mobilize all means until the South Korean people feel safe about such products.