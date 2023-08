Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s top Go player, Shin Jin-seo, won the 9th Ing Cup to grab South Korea’s first victory in the championships in 14 years.Shin beat China’s Xie Ke 2-0 in the finals of the cup, often referred to as the Go Olympics, in Shanghai's Changning District in China on Wednesday to take home a 400-thousand-dollar cash prize, the largest awarded in a Go competition in the world.The victory, Shin’s 33rd since his debut in July 2012, secured the first Ing Cup for South Korea since 2009 and its sixth win in the world competition.Shin will now aim for gold in the 19th Asian Games that will kick off in Hangzhou, China on September 23.