S. Korea, US Troops Stage Urban Warfare Drills as Part of UFS

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea and the U.S. ran intense urban combat drills near the border as part of the massive annual combined exercise being held this week. The revamped Ulchi Freedom Shield was accompanied by the first civil defense drill in six years on Wednesday.Tom McCarthy reports.Report:[Sound bite: S. Korea-US urban warfare exercise (Aug. 23, Paju)]South Korean and U.S troops held joint urban warfare exercises near the border with North Korea on Wednesday as part of the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield(UFS) exercise.The drill along the border focused on how to breach buildings and enhance soldiers’ capabilities in urban warfare with the use of tanks, armored vehicles and military drones.After the exercise, Lt. Col. Lee Won-woong of the South Korean military and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Robert Beverage expressed satisfaction with the two militaries' teamwork.[Sound bite: LTC. Lee Won Woong – S. Korean military (Korean-English)]"Today's UFS-Tiger urban warfare operation exercise was a good opportunity to enhance interoperability between the two militaries. I'm very proud of the South Korean and U.S. soldiers, who practiced urban warfare skills and overcame various difficulties despite the heat wave and heavy rain."[Sound bite: 1st Lt. Robert Beverage – U.S. military]“The R.O.K. Army was great during our training. We did a lot of combined interoperable operations, and they’re really good at what they do. And we worked together really well and that’s what this week was all about.”Scheduled to run through the end of August, this year’s UFS exercise has been heavily overhauled to reflect North Korea’s advanced nuclear and missile capabilities.Field training has also been scaled up significantly this year, with a military official saying that last year’s total of 13 drills has been more than doubled this year to around 30.South Korea also held the first civil defense drill in six years on Wednesday.Mock air raid sirens sounded at 2 p.m., alerting citizens to vacate the streets and drivers to pull over as traffic controls were implemented nationwide.Tom McCarthy, KBS World Radio News.