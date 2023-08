Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for accelerated efforts to streamline so-called "killer regulations" that hinder corporate investment in order to spur the recovery of people’s economic livelihoods.Presiding over a strategic regulatory innovation meeting with officials on Thursday, Yoon said that while regulations were introduced with good intentions, they at times distort markets, create monopolies, and impede fair competition.Calling for a system that meets global standards for international cooperation, the president asked officials to remember that speed is the most important factor in deregulation as local businesses engage in an “economic war” with overseas competitors.More specifically, Yoon directed focus toward "killer regulations" concerning industrial complexes, the management of chemical materials, and the hiring of foreign workers.