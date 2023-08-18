DP Chief Calls Water Release Choice the Worst Environmental Disaster

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung says Japan has chosen to cause humankind's worst environmental disaster despite the international community’s concerns and opposition.Lee made the remark during an emergency meeting of DP lawmakers after Tokyo began releasing contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant on Thursday.Lee said Japan now appears to be threatening the global population with radiation after unleashing devastation across the Pacific with guns and swords during the Second World War, adding that August 24, 2023 will be remembered as the day that the country committed an unforgettable crime.Lee then criticized the Yoon Suk Yeol administration for its handling of the water release, saying that the government deserves condemnation as Japan's accomplice in dumping the wastewater.Lee said it is unforgivable that the Yoon government failed to fulfill the sacred commitment to guard the people’s lives and territorial security.