Photo : YONHAP News

The police apprehended a group of college students who sought to enter the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Thursday in protest of Japan’s release of contaminated water from the Fukushima power plant.Police in the capital’s Jongno District rounded up 16 students at around 12:52 p.m. Thursday, just a few minutes before Japan began releasing the wastewater.The students gathered one by one on the eighth floor of the building that houses the Japanese embassy and sought to make their way into the offices located on the ninth floor, shouting slogans denouncing the water discharge.Police believe the students, who are from an association of college students opposed to the release, engaged in such an attempt after initially planning to hold a news conference at 2 p.m.Police are questioning the students on charges of trespassing and violating the law on assembly and demonstration.