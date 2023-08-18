2nd Air Koryo Plane Lands in Beijing

Photo : YONHAP News

A second plane registered with North Korea's state-owned flag carrier Air Koryo landed at China's Beijing Capital International Airport on Thursday, following the first in over three and a half years on Tuesday.The passenger flight JS251, which departed from Pyongyang Sunan International Airport Thursday morning, landed at the Beijing airport at around 11:00 a.m., local time.While no passengers were detected nor verified, as did the plane from Pyongyang that landed at the Beijing airport on Tuesday, people trying to return to North Korea at 2 p.m. crowded the Air Koryo check-in counter and were seen with large luggage.Around 150 North Koreans who had resided in China during the COVID-19 pandemic were sent back to North Korea on the Air Koryo flight on Tuesday with another 150 people suspected to return to North Korea on Thursday.The Civil Aviation Administration of China on Thursday reportedly revealed that they had granted Air Koryo approval to fly between Pyongyang and Beijing every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from March 26 to Oct 28.